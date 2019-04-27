Stafford High School graduate awarded Dennis Lee Hundley Scholarship to attend Virginia Tech

In his convocation ceremony in May 2018, Graham Warren of Stafford High School was awarded a $500 scholarship to attend Virginia Tech. The scholarship is named in honor of Dennis Lee Hundley, who graduated from Courtland High School in 2007 and subsequently from Virginia Tech in December 2011.
The graduation ceremony for Hundley was held in the intensive care unit of Mary Washington Hospital by Virginia Tech, as he was unable to attend his graduation in Blacksburg scheduled for the next day. The ceremony, where he was presented with his diploma by Dean Rachel Holloway and Dean Tom Brown, commemorated Hundley graduating summa cum laude. He died the next night from complications from his three-year fight with Hodgkins Lymphoma. The ceremony can be viewed on YouTube at “Dennis Hundley Graduation.”
The first Dennis Lee Hundley Scholarship was awarded in 2012 to Claire Hybl, an accounting student at Virginia Tech. Hybl is now a practicing certified public accountant. Since Hybl, there have been seven more scholarships awarded to graduates from Courtland, Riverbend, Massaponnax and Stafford high schools.
Warren is pictured with the tree planted in honor of Hundley on the Virginia Tech campus. Warren is now a member of the Corps of Cadets.