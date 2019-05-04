Stafford K-9 Unit Receives VPCA Patrol Case of the Year Award

Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy Myers and his K-9 partner, Khaos, now deceased, have received the 2018 Patrol Case of the Year award from the Virginia Police Canine Association.
The award recognizes their performance during an incident that occurred in October 2018 which directly led to the apprehension of an armed wanted suspect.
On the evening of Oct. 27, 2018, Deputy Myers and Khaos responded to the scene of a traffic stop. They learned the suspect had fled the vehicle into the woods while deputies were attempting to identify him. Khaos began tracking the suspect and found him hiding in the woods. The suspect was subsequently apprehended, and deputies learned he was a convicted felon. Khaos also found a loaded firearm belonging to the suspect in the area.
The VPCA Case of the Year award recognizes K-9s and their handlers for exceptional performance of their duties during difficult circumstances. Members vote on cases submitted throughout the year for each discipline: patrol, narcotics, explosives and search & rescue.
K-9 Khaos passed away on Dec. 30, 2018. Khaos served the community as a member of the Sheriff’s Office for nearly a decade and was the recipient of numerous awards.
“From tracking down criminals to aiding in searches for narcotics and finding missing persons, our K-9 units play a valuable role in protecting our community,” said Sheriff David P. Decatur. “We are very proud of Deputy Myers and K-9 Khaos for achieving this award. It is also bittersweet as we reflect on the legacy of service to the department and his community that Khaos left behind. We will never forget.”