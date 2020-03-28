Petty Officer 1st Class Demetria Marie Spicer, a native of Stafford County, has been recognized as Sailor in the Spotlight while serving aboard USS Fort Worth, homeported in San Diego, Calif.
Sailor in the Spotlight highlights the great work that sailors do to support the Navy.
As an information systems technician, she is responsible for managing her division in ensuring communications via voice and data is supplied throughout the ship.
“I love my family,” said Spicer. “I don’t see them as my coworkers or sailors. We have our differences just like any other family, but we take care of each other.”
USS Fort Worth is a littoral combat ship. Littoral combat ships are considered the future of the Navy because of their technologically advanced engineering and versatility to deter multiple threats. The ships are designed to complete surface, mine and anti-submarine warfare missions, as well as prevent similar threats.
Spicer is a 2000 North Stafford High School graduate. According to Spicer, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Stafford.
“I learned stay true to who you are,” said Spicer.
For Spicer, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations and one Spicer hopes to continue.
“I have had a family member serve in each branch of service,” said Spicer. “It’s an honor to follow in their footsteps. The era is different from when they joined. I just hope I made them proud.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.