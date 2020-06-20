Stafford Rotary Club has awarded $2,000 academic scholarships to Mountain View High School graduates Priya Singh and Juliana Calvert. Rotarian and Youth Service Chair John Lafley stated, “The two winners of this year’s scholarships are a credit to Mountain View High School, their parents and the Stafford community, and we are confident they will make this world a better place.”
Singh was president of the Mountain View Interact Club, founder and president of SHINE, and volunteer for Meals of Hope and Trees of Hope. Singh took one of the most vigorous courses of study available in the school division, Commonwealth Governor’s School, where she had been on the debate and Model UN teams. She also attended a competitive summer program in medical science at the Governor’s School Summer Residential Program at VCU. She plans to attend William and Mary, Williamsburg, to study biology or neuroscience.
Calvert was secretary of the Mountain View Interact Club. She participated in the Model UN, National Honor Society and was an elected official at Girls State. Calvert was also a National AP Scholar and participated in the Virginia Governor’s Spanish Academy. She is an accomplished dancer and actress, regularly performing with the Christian Youth Theater. Calvert will attend Yale University, New Haven, Conn., to study computer science or engineering.
Stafford Rotary Club sponsors the Mountain View and Stafford Interact Clubs. Interact is Rotary International’s service club for young people ages 12 to 18. The parent Rotary Club provides support and guidance opportunities for young high school students to work together in a world fellowship dedicated to service, international understanding and peace.
