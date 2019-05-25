Stafford student receives scholarship

The Air Force Cadet Officer Mentor Association, AFCOMA, hosted its 30th anniversary awards gala in May. Through its existence, the mission of AFCOMA hasn’t changed: to strengthen future Air Force leaders through mentorship.
This year at the gala, where the association awarded college scholarships to high school seniors and Air Force JROTC cadets, Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton, president of Air University, presented North Stafford High School’s C/Lt. Col. Jacob Lizardo a $2,000 college scholarship. Afterward, C/Lizardo and Master Sgt. Tony Mendoza were privileged to meet retired Air Force Col. Charles E. McGee.
Lizardo has been a prominent member of his school’s orchestra and Air Force JROTC programs throughout his high school career. This year, he has served as the deputy group commander of Unit VA-20052. Already accepted at Liberty University, Lizardo plans to major in information technology and business.
North Stafford High School staff are proud of the citizen Lizardo has become—a citizen of character dedicated to serving his nation and his community.