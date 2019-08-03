Stafford students compete at SkillsUSA national championships

Five student competitors and two teachers from Stafford High School attended the 55th SkillsUSA National Championships in Louisville, Ky., in late June.
Alex Keller placed seventh in a field of 43 contestants in Architectural Drafting. His project for the competition was to design and draft the floor plans, exterior elevations, building section, site plan and openings schedules for the renovation of a mountain retreat. Keller also earned a Skill Point Certificate for scoring more than 75 percent of the possible total points.
Kendra Burress placed 13th in Job Skills Demonstration “A” and was Stafford’s first national competitor in this category. She demonstrated how to color hair for the judges.
The team of Morgan Altizer and Marina Englund placed 16th of 33 teams in Additive Manufacturing or 3D printing. Their project was to design and create an adapter for a robotic arm which would orient and apply a nameplate to the fender of an automobile. Altizer also earned her certification in Additive Manufacturing Fundamentals.
Patrick O’Leary placed 16th of 40 entries in Technical Drafting. His project was creating the working drawings for a hot glue gun.
Instructors Lisa Gibson and Bobby Jett accompanied their students to the conference.