Stafford students compete at 55th SkillsUSA Virginia State Leadership Conference

Students from Stafford High School attended the 55th SkillsUSA Virginia State Leadership Conference held in Virginia Beach in April.
Students receiving gold medals were Morgan Altizer and Marina Englund in additive manufacturing, Alex Keller in architectural drafting, Lydia Pelham in essay, Kendra Burress in job skills demonstration, Cloe Mitchell in occupational display, Morgan Wood in spelling and Patrick O’Leary in technical drafting.
Diamond Chick received a gold medal and $750 scholarship for “Facilithon” Facilities Management.
Ayden Jessee received a silver medal in carpentry, and Morgan Wood received a silver medal in extemporaneous writing.
Students receiving bronze medals were Isaac Montrief and Martin Schalk in additive manufacturing, Amiah Mitchell in cosmetology, Blair Scott in masonry, Karsen Leoni in occupational scrapbook, Emerald Chick in poster, Matt Henderson in Power Equipment Technology and Lydia Pelham in prepared speech.
In results of the technical exams, Diamond Chick earned silver standard in architectural drafting; Achyut Patel earned bronze standard in architectural drafting; Cloe Mitchell earned gold standard in cosmetology; Kendra Burress, Mya Johnson, Erika Meadows, Evelyn Reyes–Calixto and Morgan Wood earned silver standard in cosmetology; Morgan Altizer and Marina Englund earned gold standard in technical drafting; Lydia Pelham and Martin Schalk earned silver standard in technical drafting; and Alex Keller and Isaac Montrief earned bronze standard in technical drafting.
Instructors Dan Harding, Jack Huffstickler, Lisa Gibson, Bobby Jett, Robbie Phipps and Tammie Thomas accompanied their students. Jett was inducted into the SkillsUSA-Virginia Hall of Honor.
Morgan Altizer, Kendra Burress, Marina Englund, Alex Keller and Patrick O’Leary will represent Virginia at the 55th SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Ky., in June.