EVERY YEAR around this time, I am reminded of some common misconceptions in astronomy, beginning with eggs and the first day of spring. Here are some of the most frequent ones I’ve experienced, along with their clarifications:
An egg can be balanced on its end only during the vernal (spring) equinox. An egg can be balanced on any day of the year, but it takes some patience. It has nothing to do with Earth’s orbital position or the gravitational effects of the sun and moon, so save an egg and enjoy the first day of spring.
Polaris, the North Star, is the brightest star in the sky. While the North Star’s location is fixed in the sky as Earth rotates, it is not a very bright star at all. From most urban and suburban locations, it can be difficult to find due to light pollution.
Earth is closest to the sun in summer and farthest from the sun in winter. Earth is closest to the sun in early January and farthest from the sun in early July due to its elliptical orbit around the sun. Earth’s seasons are caused by its 23½ degree tilt on its axis, not by its varying distance from the sun.
Daylight gets longer in summer and shorter in winter. The first day of summer in late June boasts the most daylight, while the first day of winter in late December contains the least daylight. Therefore, daylight after the first day of summer decreases, while daylight after the first day of winter increases.
The dark side of the moon. The moon, like Earth and all spherical bodies in the solar system, experiences day and night as it rotates on its axis. There is no permanent dark side, just a far side we cannot see from Earth.
Comets streak across the sky. Comets become visible to us when they approach the inner solar system and appear to move slowly against the background stars from night to night as they orbit the sun. Meteors, on the other hand, are small pieces of outer space debris that enter our atmosphere and burn up as streaks of light in the sky.
A light year is a long time. The light year is an astronomical measurement of distance, not time. It is equal to six trillion miles, the distance traveled by light in one year. And light travels at 186,000 miles per second, a speed at which you could circle Earth 7½ times in one second.
MARCH SKIES
Daylight saving time begins on the 8th as we shift an hour of daylight to the evening, resulting in later sunsets.
On the 19th, the sun rises directly in the east and sets directly in the west with the vernal equinox and first day of spring.
Venus continues to grace the early evening skies this month above the western horizon. Look for the brilliant planet to be near the moon during the evenings of the 27th–28th.
Mars, Jupiter and Saturn form a tight group in the eastern morning sky this month. The moon will join the planetary trio during the morning of the 18th for a spectacular sight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.