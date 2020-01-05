Welcome to 2020! Over the past 365 ¼ days, Earth completed another orbit around the sun. Our planet, like all planets in the solar system, is constantly in motion, and it’s these astronomical motions which make the measurement of time possible for calculating our ages, marking special occasions, and observing historical events among countless other applications. Earth is rotating (spinning) at 1,000 mph and we call one complete rotation a day. At the same time, Earth is revolving (orbiting) around the sun at 67,000 mph and we call one complete revolution a year.
The ancient Babylonians, Egyptians and Greeks first recorded these movements to tell time by using obelisks and sundials which cast the sun’s shadow as the sun moved across the sky each day due to Earth’s rotation. It’s no coincidence that the hands of our clocks move in the same direction (clockwise) as the shadows produced by sundials in the Northern Hemisphere where humans first used them.
Other planets in our solar system have very different periods of rotation and revolution, so their days and years are much different than Earth’s. For a truly alien time experience, the planet Venus, closer to the sun than Earth, takes only 225 Earth days to complete one revolution around the sun, yet it takes a whopping 243 Earth days to complete one rotation. That means a day on Venus is longer than a year. Not surprisingly, Venus holds the record for the longest day in the solar system.
While we use Earth-based days and years to measure time, future space travelers living on distant planets will experience their days and years much differently. Wherever that may be, the measurement of time will always be vital to human existence and forever connected to the universe.
January Skies
Venus is the brilliant beacon visible in the southwestern evening sky after sunset. Look for the moon to pass by during the evenings of Jan. 27-28.
Jupiter and Mars are both visible in the southeastern morning sky this month. The moon will be between the two planets on the mornings of Jan. 21-22 with Jupiter the brighter and lower of the two.
