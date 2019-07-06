FIFTY YEARS AGO this month, one of the most incredible achievements in human history was realized with the United States landing astronauts on the moon. The Apollo 11 mission touched down on the moon’s surface on July 20, 1969, eight years after then-President Kennedy made the famous statement of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to Earth before the end of the decade.
Neil Armstrong was the first human to set foot on the moon followed by fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin while Apollo 11 Command Module Pilot Michael Collins orbited overhead. Over a half-billion people worldwide watched Armstrong’s first steps as pictures were sent back from a place outside of Earth never before visited by humans. Buzz Aldrin referred to the stark blackness of the sky contrasted with the gray lunar surface as “magnificent desolation” which accurately described the alien-like landscape so different from Earth’s.
In addition to taking photos of the moon’s surface and of each other, Armstrong and Aldrin collected 48.5 pounds of lunar rocks and soil samples. They also deployed a laser ranging experiment in addition to a seismometer and a lunar dust detector. They left several things on the moon including the American flag, a plaque, and some other items to make room for the lunar rocks and soil they returned to Earth.
Recently, there have been discussions to make the Apollo 11 landing site a national monument to ensure future travelers don’t desecrate or remove the items left behind by the original astronauts. NASA has also announced renewed plans to return to the moon, including sending the first woman there, by 2024. We can see the moon for ourselves this month and appreciate the human spirit which made the first lunar landing possible all those decades ago.
JULY SKIES
Jupiter and Saturn dominate the summer skies this month. Bright Jupiter is high in the southeastern sky after sunset and can be seen near the moon during the evenings of the 12th and 13th. Saturn is at its brightest for the year and can be viewed all night long as it rises at sunset this month. Look for the Ringed Planet to be near the moon during the evenings of the 15th and 16th.
Send your name to Mars! NASA is building the Mars 2020 spacecraft and invites you to send your name along to the Red Planet. Visit mars.nasa.gov/participate/send-your-name/mars2020 by Sept. 30 to register.