Stargazing: Earth facts you should know

WHILE EARTH is just one of the eight major planets in orbit around the sun, it is different from all the others because it possesses life, including us humans. There are delicate interplays and balances that allow life to exist on Earth, so here are some facts about the planet we call home:
As the third planet, located 93 million miles from the sun, Earth is in the right spot where temperatures allow liquid water to exist on its surface. Astronomers call this region, where it is not too hot or too cold, the habitable, or Goldilocks, zone.
Earth’s atmosphere is layered like an onion with each layer serving a purpose. We live in the lowest layer, known as the troposphere, which supplies the air we breathe. Higher layers shield us from ultraviolet radiation and cause most meteors to disintegrate before hitting the ground.
Deep below Earth’s surface, its flowing molten iron core generates a magnetic field. This invisible shield above us protects our planet from charged particles streaming from the sun known as the solar wind, which would otherwise strip away our atmosphere.
Earth is not a perfect sphere, but actually an oblate spheroid, because it is flattened at the poles and bulged at the equator due to its rotation. Its diameter is about 27 miles wider when measured at the equator compared with being measured from pole to pole.
Our planet is spinning at 1,000 mph and orbiting the sun at 67,000 mph. We measure time as a result of these astronomical motions.
While most people refer to our planet as “the Earth” in speech and writing, it should simply be called Earth. Just as we don’t say the Jupiter or the Mars, Earth should be afforded the same importance as the other planets and properly acknowledged.
As we all deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, take some time to appreciate the beauty and sustenance Earth provides to us and how we can all become better stewards of our planet for future generations.
MAY SKIES
Jupiter and Saturn share the early morning spotlight this month. Look for them to be near the moon during the mornings of the 11th–12th with giant Jupiter as the brighter of the two planets. The moon will also join Mars during the mornings of the 14th–15th.
Venus is hanging in the western sky after sunset this month with the thin crescent moon nearby on the 23rd–24th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.