GET READY! If all goes as planned, NASA’s Mars 2020 mission will depart Earth on July 22 for a seven-month journey to the red planet. Once it arrives at Mars in February 2021, the spacecraft will deploy the most advanced rover ever built to study the planet in greater detail than ever before. The rover was given the name Perseverance in March by a seventh-grader from Burke who had his entry selected out of 28,000 others in a nationwide naming contest held by NASA. The student will have the honor of being present at Cape Canaveral, Fla., to witness the launch.
The Mars 2020 mission will pave the way for future human missions to Mars. In addition to its ingenious landing systems, the mission will attempt to identify natural resources such as subsurface water which may be of use to future human travelers. It will also monitor the weather and environment since they directly impact future human activities on Mars.
The Perseverance rover will also look for signs of ancient microbial life. It will dig in the Martian soil and leave core samples on the ground for a future mission to retrieve and return to Earth for detailed study. Perseverance’s landing site is interesting because the area may have been an ancient river delta billions of years ago where microbial life might have flourished before Mars became the cold, dry world it is today.
A small helicopter, known as the Marscopter, will travel with the Mars 2020 mission. The 4-pound vehicle, the size of a softball, will demonstrate the feasibility of flying such a rotorcraft in the thin Martian atmosphere, all done by remote control on Earth.
Mars 2020 is designed to function for one Martian year, the equivalent to two Earth years, for its prime mission. Once on Mars, it will be the second working rover on the planet, joining the Curiosity rover from the Mars Science Laboratory mission which landed in 2012. Stay tuned to the Mars 2020 mission at mars.nasa.gov/mars2020.
JULY SKIES
Jupiter and Saturn reach opposition this month as they become visible all night. See the moon pass by them during the evenings of the 4th–6th a few hours after sunset.
Mars is visible during the morning with the moon passing by on the 11th–12th.
Brilliant Venus is visible in the morning sky. It will form a beautiful pair with the moon during the morning of the 17th.
