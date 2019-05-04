Stargazing: NASA announces spinoffs for 2019

THERE is a little bit of space technology in our everyday lives. These NASA technologies called spinoffs have been derived from the space program and have been adapted for use as commercial products or services on Earth. NASA has documented around 2,000 separate spinoffs since it began keeping track of them in 1976 with the newest ones detailed in the publication titled Spinoff 2019 which is available from NASA as a free hardcopy or digital download.
Some of the interesting and surprising 2019 spinoffs include:
Tire pressure sensors. These were designed in the 1990s for the Space Shuttle program to alert astronauts of low tire pressure in Space Shuttle tires. These miniature sensors have since been adapted for millions of passenger car tires.
Biometric vital sign tracker. This wrist-wearable technology was developed to track astronauts’ health while they were in space.
Methane detector to sense gas leaks at oil and gas wells. The detector was developed for the Mars Curiosity rover to detect methane gas in the Martian atmosphere.
Sleep mask with light cues. The mask was developed to help astronauts achieve proper sleep and wake cycles while in space.
Phase-change coatings to absorb heat. This paint-like material used on rockets has been adapted for ice-free coolers and also for aviation and hospital uses.
NASA has also developed a spinoff frequently asked question (FAQ) webpage, including its most popular spinoffs. Visit spinoff.nasa.gov/faq.html to learn many interesting facts about NASA spinoffs and how they impact our lives.
MAY SKIES
Jupiter and Saturn rise late in the evening this month with bright Jupiter rising first. It can be viewed near the moon during the mornings of the 20th-21st while dimmer Saturn will be near the moon during the mornings of the 22nd-23rd. Both planets will be well-placed for prime-time viewing this summer and fall.
Watch the moon go through its phases this month, with first quarter phase on the 11th, full phase on the 18th, and last quarter on the 26th. If you have a telescope, aim it at the moon during the evenings before and after first quarter for spectacular views of its craters and mountains.
The famous Big Dipper can be seen nearly overhead this month. Use its two outermost bowl stars to draw an imaginary line to Polaris, the North Star. Contrary to popular belief, Polaris is not the brightest star in the night sky but instead is a star of only average brightness. However, it is one of the most important stars in the sky as its position remains nearly stationary throughout the year, a result of Earth’s northern axis being pointed toward it.