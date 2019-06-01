JUNE in the Northern Hemisphere is the month of the sun. The summer solstice, the first day of summer, occurs on the 21st with nearly 15 hours of daylight at our latitude. While we’re feeling the sun’s heat this month, here are some hot solar facts to ponder:
The sun makes life on Earth possible. Without it, life on our planet would not exist.
Earth and all planets in the solar system are bound to the sun by its enormous gravitational pull. Without it, we’d drift out to the cold, dark reaches of space.
The sun’s gravitational pull is 28 times stronger than Earth’s. This means if you weigh 100 pounds on Earth, you’d weigh 2,800 on the sun, if you could survive the heat!
The sun is a star like the ones we see in the night sky, but its close proximity makes it appear big and bright.
At 93 million miles from Earth, the sun’s light, traveling at 186,000 miles per second, takes over eight minutes to reach Earth.
At the sun’s center, hydrogen is converted to helium in a process known as nuclear fusion. This is what creates the light and heat we see and feel.
The sun’s surface temperature is around 10,000 degrees F, but in its center, temperatures are 27 million degrees.
Charged particles from the sun interact with Earth’s magnetic field causing the beautiful auroral displays, known as the northern and southern lights, seen in the high latitudes.
The sun is over 800,000 miles in diameter, and over a million Earths could fit inside of it.
The sun comprises 99.8 percent of the solar system’s total mass. We and the other planets, satellites, asteroids, comets and meteors don’t amount to much mass in comparison.
NASA is studying the sun with two major missions known as the Solar Dynamics Observatory and the Parker Solar Probe. You can learn more about them by visiting sdo.gsfc.nasa.gov; and parkersolarprobe.jhuapl.edu on the internet.
JUNE SKIES
Jupiter and Saturn are the main attractions this month. Jupiter is well-placed for viewing all night as it rises at sunset and is at its biggest and brightest for the year. See it near the moon during the evenings of the 15th-16th about an hour after sunset. Saturn can be seen near the moon about an hour before sunrise during the morning of 19th.
Look for Mars and Mercury to be very close together above the western horizon in the evening twilight of the 18th. You will need a clear, unobstructed view to see them.