Stargazing: The Sun, our neighborhood star (copy)

JUNE is the month
of the summer
solstice, a point in
Earth’s orbit when our hemisphere is tilted at its maximum angle toward the sun, resulting in nearly 15 hours of daylight at our latitude in Northern Virginia. As the glowing centerpiece of our solar system 93 million miles away, the sun’s immense gravitational tug keeps all of the planets circling around it and contains nearly 99 percent of the solar system’s total mass. Its volume is so large that over 1 million Earths could fit inside of it.
The light and heat we depend upon for life to exist on Earth are generated deep within the sun’s core, where temperatures and pressures are unimaginable. While its surface temperature is around 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, its core temperatures reach 27 million degrees where hydrogen is converted to helium in a process known as nuclear fusion. This outward pressure working against gravity’s compressing forces keeps the sun in equilibrium.
Ancient humans recognized the sun’s life-giving power and worshipped it as a deity. With the advent of science, we learned that the sun is a star similar to the millions of others in our galaxy, but its supreme importance to us will never change as life on Earth would not exist without it.
Modern science is beginning to peel away the sun’s mystery. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory has been studying the sun in exquisite detail for 10 years by observing and studying solar flares, coronal mass ejections, and other solar disturbances which impact our planet. The Parker Solar Probe is a newer mission and is studying the sun from a closer distance than ever before. Keep up with both missions and learn more about our star at sdo.gsfc.nasa.gov and parkersolarprobe.jhuapl.edu.
JUNE SKIES
See the moon pass by Jupiter and Saturn during the mornings of the 8th and 9th just before sunrise. The moon will also pass by Mars during the mornings of the 12th and 13th.
Venus becomes visible in the early morning sky this month. The very thin crescent moon will be next to Venus during the morning of the 19th, just above the eastern horizon.
The summer solstice occurs on the 20th with maximum daylight occurring on this day.
