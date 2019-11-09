STATE WINNER: Post 290 wins award for Post History, One Year Record

Edward Thompson accepts the monetary award for the Post History award.

 Submitted by Joyce Thompson, Post 290 Auxiliary

American Legion Post 290 in Stafford County is the state winner of the Post History, One Year Record award. The State of Virginia American Legion announced its winner at its annual conference in Williamsburg. The history was compiled by Edward Thompson (left), Post 290 historian and public relations director; Casey Thompson, Auxiliary member and VCU senior, was calligrapher. Edward Thompson, who has won the award for top historian on several occasions, accepted the monetary award from Mike Mitrione (pictured right), National Executive Committeeman. The certificate award will be presented to the Post at a special event in December. Mitrione, a member of Post 55 in Fredericksburg, recalled making the same history presentation to Thompson in 2010 as the Department Commander. Thompson, currently the 16th district American Legion historian, has taught history at the Legion Academy.

Tags

Load comments