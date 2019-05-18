Harp strings rang out all day at the annual Scottish & Welsh+ Harp Day event held in Fredericksburg on May 4.
The Scottish & Welsh+ Harp competition was sanctioned by the Scottish Harp Society of America and judged by experienced SHSA sanctioned judge Sharon Knowles.
Amy Meyer of Port Royal was awarded Harpist of the Day, the top award, for her two entries, Open Master Harp Solo and Harp & Voice. She received the Wiley & Carrie Griffith Memorial Scholarship to the Somerset Folk Harp Festival in July. Meyer also won Best Scottish Tune.
Heidi Horner of Spotsylvania was named Open Harpist of the Day for her two entries, Open Beginner Harp Solo and Harp & Instrument Ensemble, with daughter Madeleine playing violin.
Elizabeth Ciresi of Spotsylvania was named Youth Harpist of the Day for her three entries, Youth Apprentice Harp Solo, Theme & Variation and Harp & Instrument Ensemble with sister Bernadette Ciresi playing violin. She received a Somerset Folk Harp Festival Scholarship.
Alexandra Baldwin of Reston was awarded Best Welsh Tune and Master Open Solo.
Janet Darr of Manakin–Sabot was awarded first place Novice Open Solo.
Heidi Horner of Spotsylvania was awarded first place Beginner Open Solo and second place Harp & Instrument.
Participants were joined by Christy Meehan and Marilyn Newman, both of Port Royal, for a harp workshop, harp circle and harp petting zoo. Mary Triola Bailey of Fredericksburg led the harp petting zoo, which included an African harp, a triple-strung Welsh harp, a double-strung harp and regular single course Celtic harps. Knowles and Bailey led the workshop and harp circle with Scottish and Welsh tunes.
The Welsh Society of Fredericksburg, Scottish Society of Fredericksburg, Virginia Harp Center, Somerset Folk Harp Festival, Wiley & Carrie Griffith Memorial Scholarship Fund, The Harp Gathering-Ohio, the Scottish & Welsh+ Harp Day Inc., and Historic Port Royal Inc., sponsored the event.
For details and updates on the next Scottish & Welsh+ Harp Day, visit swHarpDay.org.