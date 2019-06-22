STUFF THE TRUCK: NAACP collects food for SERVE

The NAACP helped Stuff the Truck for SERVE in May. They asked customers at the Walmart on 610 to pick up something extra for SERVE while they shopped. The NAACP collected a van full of groceries to help feed people who would have nowhere to go to feed their families. SERVE appreciates their efforts. Some of the crew is pictured above.

