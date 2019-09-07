SUCCESS: North Stafford Rotary Club learns keys to reaching goals

Julia Caldwell, pictured with Rene’ Laws of the North Stafford Rotary, met with the club to help its members attain goals that they have not been able to reach no matter how hard they have tried. Members were asked to list their most important values, goals and reasons for putting in the effort. She then explained how, no matter how hard they tried, they might discover that they had sabotaged ourselves, often inadvertently. They would need to recognize what was happening and work toward either removing the obstacle or changing their plans to incorporate it. Caldwell can be reached at 646/632-7980; or jcaldwell@julianthology.com.
