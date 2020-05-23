FredNats' Gus visits Chancellor's Village

The Fredericksburg Nationals’ Gus visited Chancellor’s Village to hand out popcorn to residents. He went down the halls, knocking on doors; “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” played on a loud speaker. Residents enjoyed the surprise and look forward to attending some games in the future.

