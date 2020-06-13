Sally Jordan, a math teacher at Massaponax High School, retired this school year after 45 years of service in Spotsylvania County. She did not get a proper send-off due to schools closing early because of COVID-19, so a surprise social distancing parade was organized in her honor. Many in the area showed up to express their love and respect.
SURPRISE SEND-OFF>> Parade marks end of 45-year teaching career
Most Popular
-
Four dead, 81 infected with COVID-19 in Spotsylvania long-term care facility
-
Protesters call for defunding of Fredericksburg police
-
Former Stafford pizza parlor owner sentenced to 20 years for child molestation
-
Stafford rescue crews recover body from Abel Reservoir
-
Fredericksburg City Council gets earful about police response at protests
Promotions
VA Animal Control
No-Obligation Inspections!
PRESSURE WASHING Go from GREEN to CLEAN. Houses: $145 We do Houses, fences, decks & more! Licensed & insured. Call 540-642-2349
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.