Aaliyah Simmons whips up carrot cake at her Spotsylvania County home. Her mother, Michelle Waller, an employee at Chancellors Village, listened as some of the residents in assisted living reminisced about their cake making days. Carrot cake with walnuts and raisins was a favorite for many of them, so the two baked carrot cakes for the residents while also practicing fractions and reviewing math. The residents enjoyed their carrot cake and look forward to other homemade treats.
