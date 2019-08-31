Sweet Briar College awards 2019 Girl Scouts scholarship to Fredericksburg native

Sweet Briar College has awarded this year’s Girl Scouts Gold Award Scholarship to two members from the Class of 2023. One of them is Cynthia Plaugher of Fredericksburg. This marks the second year the joint scholarship has been awarded.
The partnership between Sweet Briar and the Girl Scouts of the USA was first announced in 2017. This year, additional funding was added to allow for up to seven scholarships annually. Only students who have completed the Girl Scouts Gold Award may apply. The scholarship is funded by multiple generous Sweet Briar alumnae who are former Girl Scouts and who care deeply about advancing women’s leadership.
Plaugher plans to study environmental science and is also interested in the college’s equestrian program. “In my experience, there are many similarities between Girl Scouts and Sweet Briar,” she told us. “Both organizations instill the same drive for courage, independence and leadership in women, and both have the same goal: to build strong women and help them be productive, responsible members of our world community.”
Girl Scouts who have been accepted at Sweet Briar from anywhere in the United States can apply for one $2,500 award, and another five awards of $2,500 each are reserved for students in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas. A $5,000 award is designated for a Girl Scout from the Girl Scouts Nation’s Capital.
Scholarship winners are judged on their acceptance to Sweet Briar College and a commitment to attend; current (or recent) active membership in a Girl Scout troop and completion of the Girl Scout Gold Award (a copy of the certificate or letter should be provided); a letter of recommendation from the troop leader; and an essay on the candidate’s Gold Award project or demonstration of commitment to community service, leadership or sustainability.
Gold Award winners may apply to Sweet Briar College at sbc.edu/admissions/apply-now. After submitting the application, submit the required Gold Award essay inside the Sweet Briar admissions portal.
For questions, contact Sweet Briar’s Office of Admissions at 434/381-6142; or admissions@sbc.edu.
For more information about joining the Girl Scouts, visit girlscouts.org.
