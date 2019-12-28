Tau Rho Chapter, Omega Psi Phi of Fredericksburg, continues its mission of community support

Families gather around Brother Antonio Samuel (center), chairman of the Thanksgiving project.

The men of Tau Rho Chapter, Third District, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and its affiliate, The Rappahannock Regional Scholarship and Uplift Foundation, provided turkeys and food boxes to 26 families in need in the Greater Fredericksburg, and King George and Westmoreland counties areas for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The chairman of the Thanksgiving basket project is Brother Antonia Samuel. This event supports the fraternity’s mission of providing community service to its service areas and continuing to expand its level of support to the more distant regions of King George and Westmoreland.

Tau Rho Basileus Norris Arceneaux and Lyndon Roane, the chairman of the Rappahannock Regional Scholarship and Uplift Foundation, along with the members of the Tau Rho Chapter are focused on continuously expanding the chapter’s outreach for needed services. These services include providing more than $4,000 in college scholarships each year to high school seniors, providing one on one and group mentoring services, a yearly talent hunt program with cash awards, biannual highway cleanups, a free Community Chapter Cookout and recognizing deserving students with a certificate each year for high academics.

Tau Rho Chapter, Omega Psi Phi of Fredericksburg, continues to strive for service in the Greater Fredericksburg area and has also prepared for a Christmas giveaway.

Tags

Load comments