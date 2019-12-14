Technology Service Corporation celebrates the opening of new facility in Dahlgren

Technology Service Corporation hosted a ribbon cutting and open house to christen its new facility in Dahlgren. This new facility significantly increases the footprint for staff members supporting contract efforts at the Naval Surface Warfare Center and the Missile Defense Agency in Dahlgren. The new facility also brings cutting-edge technology to the company’s expanded conference facilities, team rooms and collaboration spaces to better serve its NSWC and MDA customers.
TSC is an employee owned engineering service provider with more than 30 years of experience supporting NSWC Dahlgren and MDA. The company specializes, and is known for, its high-end engineering expertise in a wide range of radar engineering, AEGIS combat system engineering, system architecture and model based system engineering, radar performance modeling and analysis, clutter and debris modeling and analysis, ship integration, test and evaluation, and combat system certification.
King George County Director of Economic Development Nick Minor, King George County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Bueche, Congressman Rob Wittman, TSC President and CEO Brandon Wolfson, retired Rear Adm. Kate Paige and TSC Division Vice President Craig Jennings participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Wolfson spoke to the pride in TSC’s active participation in Dahlgren and as a significant contributor to the success of NSWC and MDA efforts in Dahlgren. He said TSC is proud of the investment it’s made to strengthen the missions of its customers and looks forward to continued scientific and business relationships with its clients in Dahlgren.
Rob Wittman highlighted the outstanding work NSWC and its contractor base has done to enhance the readiness of our nation’s defense and how NSWC Dahlgren has served to develop cutting-edge technologies for our Navy and missile defense forces. Wittman serves on the House Armed Services Committee and is in the running to chair that committee. He is a strong proponent of developing a strong Department of Defense Engineering base in Dahlgren that will support our current and future national defense needs. This includes being an advocate for additional research and development efforts, which is a focus area for NSWC Dahlgren and MDA program offices in Dahlgren. Wittman praised the work that is being done by TSC’s engineering staff as well as the investment TSC has made in the new facility in support of our national defense.
Following the ribbon cutting, TSC hosted an open house, demonstrations and refreshments in the new facility. Based on customer needs, larger conference rooms were included as well as enhanced technical and security features to the facility and conference rooms. Energy efficiencies were gained through the incorporation of solar-tube lighting, LED supplemental lighting and automatic sensors to control the supplemental lighting. Functional and ergonomic amenities were incorporated to provide comfortable and efficient offices and cubicles.
