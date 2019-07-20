TENNIS: Net Gen camp wraps up second year in King George County

QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia Inc. recently wrapped up its second year of summer tennis camp for King George County Parks & Recreation.
Each session was themed with a different fruit. Camp coordinator Tessa Pehanick said, “Tennis camp this week was so fun! We did a Go Bananas Fruit Frenzy for the week and shared information about apples, bananas, berries, oranges and watermelon. I left camp with an empty basket each day! We had an unexpected bonus—two families shared their mulberries and wild raspberries for all to taste! Speed Stacks added to the fun as targets, and hiding towers for our added prizes. Thank you, QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia for your never-ending support, and King George County Parks and Rec for providing this opportunity! Go Bananas!”