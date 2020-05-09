Representatives from HMP Properties LLC, an established hotel development and management company headquartered in Williamsburg, traveled to Stafford County and Fredericksburg to give back to health care workers tirelessly working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mary Washington Hospital and Commonwealth Senior Living were selected as locations to donate handmade bags full of supplies such as Chapstick, lotion, bottled water, hand sanitizer, lens cleaner and handmade ear saver attachments for PPE masks.
