King George Board of Supervisor Member Annie Cupka and Stephanie Young, wife of County Administrator Neiman Young, recently served lunch to staff members at the King George Service Authority and Heritage Hall nursing home. Cupka said Young did “the heavy lifting” in preparing the meals, which included pasta with meat sauce; pasta salad; and ham, turkey and cheese hoagies. The Service Authority luncheon also included banana and blueberry muffins made by Kaleb Inzana, a 12-year-old who loves to bake.
