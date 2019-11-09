The Carmel School meets, exceeds shoe drive fundraising goal

Thanks to the students, parents, faculty and community, The Carmel School met and exceeded its shoe drive fundraising goal.
For the past two months, The Carmel School community has been collecting gently worn, used and new shoes to raise money toward the purchase of another school bus. Families have gathered up their unwanted shoes and brought them to the school. Faculty and students have sorted through bags and boxes, counting and rubber-banding the donations. The goal: fill 100 bags with 25 pairs of shoes.
They did it! The school has 122 bags of shoes stored in its gymnasium locker rooms. Thanks to the community, this fundraiser will help toward the school’s goal of adding another bus to its fleet.
More importantly, all donated shoes will be redistributed through the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise, small business, partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain, and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in the shoe drive are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
“Thank you to the Carmel School family and community,” said Gretchen Marr, Director of Student Activities at The Carmel School. “We knew most people have extra shoes in their closets waiting to be donated. By donating to us, we raised money toward our school bus, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s been a win-win for everyone!”
