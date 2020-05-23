Almost 12 months after breaking ground in 2019, the new middle/upper school building on The Carmel School campus has been completed, ahead of schedule. Head of School Carolyn Williamson made the announcement.
“While schools are closed during this coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic, we’re happy to announce the new middle/upper school building has been completed and will open when the stay-at-home order is lifted. In the past few weeks, faculty and staff have been practicing social distancing to prepare for the move. There is excitement about the state-of-art facility, but also there is an excitement that it will provide a place to prepare students for success in our ever-changing world,” said Williamson. “I would like to thank the many contributors to the success of this project including RRMM Architects, Kenbridge Construction and the board of directors who worked together to make it possible to accomplish this project on time,” she continued.
Located on the western side of campus, the school building was designed by Jack Clark of RRMM. In late April, classrooms were set to be outfitted, and furniture was to be moved from the mobile classroom into the new facility. Altogether, almost 30,000 square feet will be available to faculty and students. The new building will have the capacity of 19 classrooms, two science labs, administration offices and additional meeting space.
The Carmel School will celebrate the official opening and inauguration of the new building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Carmel School is in the Reedy Church district of Caroline County.
