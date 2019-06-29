The Community Foundation awards $36,246 to strengthen local nonprofits

The Community Foundation offered area nonprofits a special opportunity recently: “Tell us what you need to be really successful.”
The Community Foundation’s Community Fund is intended to grow the quality of life in the region. This spring, The Community Fund invited nonprofits to apply for capacity building support: grants intended to strengthen and grow our local community of nonprofit organizations.
Capacity building grants support activities a nonprofit needs to achieve its mission most effectively. They allow nonprofits to secure assistance to enhance their services or operations and address important issues of organizational development and effectiveness. This year’s applications had a recurring theme—leadership development and technology needs.
Grants were awarded to:
- $12,000 to Downtown Greens Inc. to help establish a three-year strategic plan that focuses on board development, growth and sustainability.
- $10,845 to Mental Health America of Fredericksburg for board development and technology improvement, including multiline telephones with a four-year equipment maintenance plan.
- $7,800 to Fredericksburg Area Museum to cover the costs of Network for Good, VolunteerHub and the Fundraising Coach software.
- $5,601 to Fredericksburg Area Regional Health Council Inc. for electronic health record optimization.
Local nonprofits are hard at work caring for the community. They need and deserve help. The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region offers a powerful way to offer this help through The Community Fund.
The Community Fund was established in 2003. Directed by the foundation’s board of governors, it was designed such that it can be retargeted each year in response to the most promising opportunities for impact. The fund’s founders intended to prepare The Community Foundation to respond quickly and strategically to address critical needs in our region.
Through The Community Fund, The Community Foundation Board of Governors provides coordination, collaboration and sustained investment. When donors choose to give to this unrestricted fund, the foundation can connect financial resources and human capital to effective nonprofits and community groups already at work.
Imagine the impact when these organizations have the resources needed to operate at their desired capacity.
The Community Foundation manages and distributes charitable giving in the Rappahannock River region. The foundation’s goal is to promote greater philanthropy by assuming challenges faced by the donor and managing one-time and continual giving in a responsible and knowledgeable manner. The foundation and its board members are dedicated to the community’s enrichment and growth.
For more information about participating in local giving programs or establishing a fund at The Community Foundation, call 540/373-9292; or email info@cfrrr.org.