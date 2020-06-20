The Community Foundation administers 170 permanent funds on behalf of generous individuals, families and businesses in our region. Each year, proceeds from these are distributed in the form of grants to local nonprofits, churches and schools.
Recently the Anne Felder Fund of The Community Foundation awarded five grants to area nonprofits that help vulnerable people in our community.
Twenty years ago, Paula Felder established the Anne Felder Fund to honor her daughter. The purpose of the fund is to support the needs and to enrich the lives of intellectually challenged people in our region. Paula envisioned that the fund would support organizations and projects that benefit intellectually disabled people; for example residential services, daycare, research, education, vocational opportunities and recreation.
A number of nonprofits submitted applications to the Anne Felder Fund immediately before the pandemic began to affect our region. The Community Foundation is mindful of the serious impact COVID-19 has had on the organizations it supports, staff teams and the people they serve. In order to be flexible and responsive to its grantees’ needs, the foundation invited nonprofits to re-submit proposals if their operations had changed or if they were no longer able to offer certain services.
Cooking Autism received $1,074 for its Exceptional Chefs Program.
Hope Tree Family Services received $2,500 for improvements to the J. Howard Cates Independent Living Residential Group Home.
HumanKind received $2,500 to enrich the lives of Fredericksburg group home residents (COVID-19 Response grant).
Rappahannock Adult Activities Inc., received $2,500 for emergency operating funds (COVID-19 Response grant).
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board received $2,500 for Myers Drive respite scholarships (COVID-19 Response grant).
The Community Foundation welcomes everyone to get involved in advocating for the vitality and well-being of our region. Visit The Community Foundation’s website at cfrrr.org to learn more.
