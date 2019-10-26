The Studio K Dance Team and teachers Emily Karlewicz, Hope Janowsky and Jay Anthony attended the Pink Walk. They entertained participants and spectators before the walk with their rendition of “Level Up” choreographed by Anthony.
The team cheered participants as they crossed the starting line and formed a rally line as they crossed the finish line. The Studio K Team loves to support their local communities and spread their love of dance.
This walk has a special place in their hearts as one of their very own dance moms is a breast cancer survivor; even the dance dads showed their support.
The team resides at The Studio in King George County, owned by Karlewicz, and includes left to right, back row: Nina Nechitailo, Kylie Rinker, Emma Kohl, Joanna Sumner, Gabby Lyon, Addison Childress, Olivia Anthony (held by teacher Anthony), Lilliy Kohl, Bella Stultz, Lily Wahl; middle row: Karsyn Eaddy, Cadence Shriver, Josie Kohl, Kaeli White, Christina Carlile, Skylar Markwith, KieraLee Duitsman, Amy Eaddy, Kendall Fairlie, Kaitlin Balderson, Morgan Keefover, Savannah Barnes; front row: Lylah Goodrich, Ashlynn Weedon, Kayden Schell, Nessa Mark, Jaylynn Steele, Charlotte Kohl, Brooklyn Rinker, Mallory Hesler, Lacey Weimert, Moxie Maldonado, Rachel Baseler and Kathryn Nester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.