Women applauded, hugged, danced and donated at the sold out 1000 Women event hosted by The Women and Girls Fund of The Community Foundation.
The signature event’s name, 1000 Women, is also The Women and Girls Fund’s goal: 1,000 women giving $1,000 to create a $1 million endowment fund. This endowment will make grants each year to nonprofits that directly support local women and girls. The fund is actively inviting area women to join the fund by contributing to the endowment.
Although it was the first time The Women and Girls Fund has hosted an evening celebration and grant reveal, 1000 Women sold out in just three weeks, reaching full capacity at UMW’s Chandler Ballroom at nearly 250 attendees. The event garnered a great deal of support from many local women-owned and women-led businesses.
During dinner, The Women and Girls Fund’s Grants Committee chair revealed the 2019 grant winners. Each spring, the Women and Girl Fund members vote to determine which nonprofit will receive a grant. There were four grant finalists at the event: Virginia Community Food Connections, Stafford Junction, Girl Smarts and Rappahannock Court Appointed Special Advocates. This year, two grant winners were awarded: Rappahannock CASA and Girl Smarts.
The Women and Girls Fund has granted $175,000 dollars to local nonprofits over the last 10 years.
Thursday’s celebration was also a time for Women and Girls Fund members to get together and invite friends and colleagues to learn more about the Women and Girls Fund.
“Our vision is for strong, committed women to come together and fund community programs that enable women and girls to reach their full potential. Our membership clearly lives that vision out. They are incredibly dedicated to addressing the unique needs of women and girls in our area,” said Chris Repp, Women and Girls Fund board president.
1000 Women featured keynote speaker Kyra Oliver, author of “8 Ways of Being.” Her message, “BOLD is the new y.o.u. (your own utopia),” highlighted her personal journey and transformative, hard-earned tactics for whole-life success and encouraged the audience to take action and live life with positivity and confidence.
Michele Mansouri, Women and Girls Fund board vice president, concluded the evening by encouraging the crowd to continue to respond to the need for support for women and girls in our region. “The Women and Girls Fund has supported causes ranging from helping girls understand teen violence, science and math programs that provide paths for better paying jobs, anti-bullying programs, and nutritional support for those struggling with poverty. This is what it means to be 1 of 1000 Women!”
For more information about The Women and Girls Fund, The Community Foundation or any of its programs visit cfrrr.org.