The King George Parks and Recreation Department held its annual Mother–Daughter Tea Party on the Saturday before Mother’s Day. The event included a photo, lunch, treats, crafts and entertainment with songs by Lenora Williams and guest appearances by characters dressed as Cinderella and Belle.
The attire was dressy and so were the table decorations. The King George Garden Club provided floral arrangements. DJ Eric Moore provided entertainment, and Amir Patel of the Dahlgren Subway provided salads. Chef Ryan Paulsen, pictured far left, helped his mother, Janine, a program supervisor with Parks & Rec, with the event. Pictured at left, Caroline and Jackson McLoughlin and Zoey Jenkins, front, ham it up at the photo booth.