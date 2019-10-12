As a kid, Dan Craddock, founder of graphic design and branding development company Metro Nova Creative, found a true sense of community in art, where he and his friends could not only hang out and paint together but be drawn closer together through creative expression.
When the company moved downtown, Craddock wanted a way to share this sense of togetherness with the next generation, while incorporating artwork and having fun. He saw a valuable situation where kids could not only be creative and have a good time making new friends but also support the community through the act of giving. That inspired Tiny Letters.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, Metro Nova Creative and Wine & Design will co-host “Tiny Letters, Kids Art Jam,” a child-friendly charity event centered around artistic kids and building a united and supportive community by teaching them the power of giving. It will be held at Wine & Design studios at 709 Caroline Street.
At the event, children 3 years old and older are encouraged to explore creativity and expression through painting and drawing. Each child with a ticket and accompanying adult will make two paintings on Tiny Letter art boards, one to take home and one to be displayed in a pop up art gallery and auctioned off for charity.
Tickets are $10 per child and are available for purchase online at metronovacreative.com/tiny-letters.
All-washable art supplies have been donated by Fusion Physical Therapy, and aprons will be available to wear at the venue. Light snacks and drinks will be provided by Italian Station, and local video production Ignite Cinemas will cover photography and video footage of the little Van Goghs at work.
After the paintings have dried and title cards have been made for each piece, the community will be invited to an open house gallery/silent auction at Hinesight’s headquarters, 1418 Princess Anne Street. Dates and times will be announced the day of the event.
Proceeds from ticket sales and the art auction will support Hinesight, a nonprofit organization that reaches out to help others climb up from the devastating effects of poverty. Learn more about Hinesight by visiting their website or calling 540/368-4352.
