TOYS FOR TOTS: Marines bring Christmas to Early Childhood Program

Marines from Marine Corps Base Quantico deliver Toys for Tots to the Early Childhood Program at the North Star and Rising Star Centers.

Recently, Marines from Marine Corps Base Quantico delivered Toys for Tots to the Early Childhood Program at the North Star and Rising Star Centers. Their support in making this holiday season a great one for the program is appreciated. The event was amazing, and because of their tremendous efforts, each child received a toy. Marines who attended the Rising Star Center were Cpl. Caitlin Havron, Cpl. William Gourley, Cpl. Alexander Padua and Staff Sgt. Fredrick Willard.

Tags

Load comments