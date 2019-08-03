TRADITION: Colonial Beach Foundation sends kids to 4-H camp for 10th year

The 10th anniversary year of sending Colonial Beach children to the Virginia Cooperative Extension's 4–H camp at Jamestown was a banner year, with 16 campers and three junior counselors attending the five-day camp.

"The foundation is pleased to coordinate this community effort. It is a wonderful opportunity for the kids in our town to attend the fun-filled and educational camp. For some, it is the first time that they have had the opportunity to spend an overnight away from home and with friends," said Peter Fahrney, president of the CBCF. Donations for this project came from civic groups, local businesses and individuals.

Campers ages 9–13 participated in games, swimming, boating and crafts. The youth also learned about nature and the environment.

Funding from the foundation covers all expenses, including transportation to and from the camp. Each child receives a small amount of spending money for the camp store.

“The Colonial Beach Community Foundation is grateful for the support and contributions of approximately 15 civic organizations, churches, and individuals who have made this worthwhile annual endeavor possible,” Fahrney said.

For more information about the foundation, visit cbcommunityfoundation.org.