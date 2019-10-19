Former Fredericksburg mayor and Shiloh (Old Site) pastor Lawrence A. Davies was honored recently at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Fredericksburg Branch.
The library is hosting the traveling exhibition for this year’s Strong Men & Women in Virginia History through Oct. 30. The Library of Virginia, in partnership with Dominion Energy, honors seven distinguished African American leaders annually by recognizing them as Strong Men & Women in Virginia History. According to the Library of Virginia, these individuals, past and present, are chosen based on their “contributions to the state, the nation, or their professions.”
Davies was honored for his work in Fredericksburg community affairs, his decade of service as the first African American elected to Fredericksburg’s city council and his 20 years of service as the city’s first African American mayor. Davies has spurred the creation of low-income housing and affordable busing, has been an advocate for increased access to mental health treatment and supported a community wellness coalition. Davies served as pastor of Shiloh (Old Site) for 50 years.
Davies chairs Germanna’s Gladys P. Todd Academy advisory board and has played a major role in the success of that program that helps first generation college students from James Monroe and Spotsylvania high schools earn an associate degree, free of charge, by the time they graduate from high school. They then transfer to a university with no debt for the first two years. SHS and JMHS students have transferred to schools like Princeton, West Point and William & Mary.
