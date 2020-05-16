The U.S. Census Bureau has released the initial response rates for every state, county and city across the nation—59.7 percent of households have responded to the 2020 Census in Fredericksburg since invitations began arriving in mailboxes on March 12. This can be compared to the national rate of 58.6 percent.
The 2020 Census response rate map shows how cities and towns across the country are now responding. The map will be updated daily for everyone to see the response rate in their area and compare it to other areas across the nation. The map also shows the comparable response rate from the 2010 Census for each geography.
The map only includes data from households that respond to the census online, by phone or by mail and not those who are counted by a census taker in person.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the United States as of April 1, 2020. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.
