UMW: Sheehy Toyota donates vehicles to Athletics Department

Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg recently celebrated its partnership with the University of Mary Washington athletic department and the donation of two vehicles to the program with a lunch break tailgate event.
Paul Sheehy, used vehicle director for Sheehy Auto Stores, presented the car keys to Caitlin Moore, head women’s lacrosse coach at the university.
Hundreds of supporters from the University of Mary Washington and the community rallied for the presentation, lunch and giveaways. The event was a prelude to the UMW women’s volleyball and soccer games played that evening.
