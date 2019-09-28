Recently, United Way volunteers from Stafford County government offices and Intuit visited the Rising Star Early Childhood Center for a “Day of Action.” The volunteers contributed their time to complete an interactive walkway project to decorate the school’s sidewalks with Rising Star’s new star logo. Through their tremendous efforts and dedication of service, the project was completed in a timely manner and greatly contributed to school spirit.
