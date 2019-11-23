USS TAPPAHANNOCK: Veteran presents talk, cruise book at Essex County Museum

Walter “Ziggy” Zeigler served on the USS Tappahannock during the Vietnam War. Zeigler and his family recently visited the Essex History Museum to share his memories of the years 1965 to 1969, when he served three tours in the U.S. Navy as a boatswain’s mate third class on the oiler “Tappy.” While visiting the museum, he also presented his USS Tappahannock cruise book to I.C. Smith, a former FBI agent and fellow Vietnam-era naval veteran, who accepted the book on behalf of the museum.

