American Legion Post 320 in Spotsylvania County held its annual wreath laying ceremony at the American Legion War memorial, across the street from the Holbert Building. Post 320 Legion Riders also took part in the Spring Arbor Veterans Day activity. And Fredericksburg Nationals supported veterans on Veterans Day; Nick Hall, Fredericksburg Nationals General Manager, is pictured with Post 320 Commander Wanda Covington–Ragsdale.

