VETERANS DAY: Ruritans to host celebration, seek volunteers

The King George Ruritan Club will host a Veterans Day Celebration at King George High School on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The King George Ruritans are in dire need of volunteers to carry on a legacy of public service to their rural community. To join or for more information, contact club president Aubrey Mitchell at 804/445-5467.

