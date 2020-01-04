VETERANS DAY: Students raise money for veterans' organizations

Again this year, the King George High School Leadership Team put together the Minute of Giving on Nov. 8. More than $1,800 was raised in one minute by the student body! Proceeds from this activity will be split between the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation and the Some Gave All Foundation.
On Veterans Day, King George High School DECA Chapter held its annual Veterans Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. More than 30 runners participated and won prizes and medals for winning times. It was a beautiful and much warmer morning than in past years. $500 will be donated to the Some Gave All Foundation. For more information, contact dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.