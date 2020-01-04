VETERANS DAY: Students raise money for veterans' organizations

Again this year, the King George High School Leadership Team put together the Minute of Giving on Nov. 8. More than $1,800 was raised in one minute by the student body! Proceeds from this activity will be split between the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation and the Some Gave All Foundation.

On Veterans Day, King George High School DECA Chapter held its annual Veterans Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. More than 30 runners participated and won prizes and medals for winning times. It was a beautiful and much warmer morning than in past years. $500 will be donated to the Some Gave All Foundation. For more information, contact dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us

