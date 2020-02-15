Virginia Department of the Treasury presents $89k check to The Salvation Army

Virginia State Treasurer Manju Ganeriwala recently presented The Salvation Army with a check for $89,498.30 for unclaimed assets that belonged to the organization’s various Virginia locations. This unclaimed property check represents refunds, credits, accounts payable and even a life insurance policy with The Salvation Army as the beneficiary.
“The Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Program is here to reunite rightful owners with their unclaimed assets that have been turned over to the state,” says Ganeriwala “I encourage all Virginians to check our free search site for their unclaimed property at vamoneysearch.org.”
Unclaimed property is “abandoned assets” that are considered dormant due to inactivity. These assets can include uncashed payroll checks, savings or checking accounts, customer refunds, stocks, dividends, insurance proceeds, etc. Last year, this division returned $87.1 million to citizens. This record amount returned was in part due to some aggressive initiatives the division has in place. Researching and contacting citizens individually, setting up on-site at community events to search attendees’ names for unclaimed property, collaborating with local Virginia Treasury offices to assist communities with the claim process, annual newspaper inserts, etc.
The Unclaimed Property staff contacted The Salvation Army a few weeks ago to inform the organization of its unclaimed assets. Staff was then able to assist Capt. Michelle Wilson in starting the claim process, which led to this $89,000 windfall for the organization.
Citizens should be wary of fee-based unauthorized organizations offering their services to find unclaimed property. These organizations may be trying to get your personal information or trying to charge you a fee for what the state makes public through its easy-to-use website.
Always go to vamoneysearch.org to find your unclaimed property and download your claim form. The Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Program is a free public service with no fees or commissions charged.
