Virginia Lottery announces student winners of Thank a Teacher Art Contest

With schools closed across Virginia and students and teachers continuing their hard work from home, the Virginia Lottery had to get creative when notifying the students and school winners of its annual Thank a Teacher Art Contest.
The winning designs will be featured on thousands of notecards delivered as part of the fifth annual Thank a Teacher campaign.
In the previous years of the Thank a Teacher art contest, the Lottery has visited schools to conduct a surprise presentation to the winning student artist during a school assembly. Since that wasn’t possible this year, the Lottery instead packaged up the printed versions of the notecards, a $150 Visa gift card, and several other prizes and sent them to the parents of the three winners. The parents helped record the reaction of the student artists when they learned of their selection.
The Lottery received several hundred entries earlier this year and selected one each from the elementary, middle and high school levels.
Sarah Keith, a fourth grader at Potomac Elementary School in King George County, was selected at the elementary school level. Students in Fairfax and Chesterfield counties were chosen at the middle and high school levels.
“Now more than ever, I stand amazed at the good work of Virginia’s educators, no matter what circumstances they find themselves in,” said Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “This student artwork shows the depth of impact that teachers have on students’ lives, from elementary school to graduation. I thank all of the Commonwealth’s teachers and students for the great resilience they have demonstrated throughout the past few weeks.”
The winning students’ schools will also receive $1,000 from the Lottery and $1,000 in prizes for their art departments.
Thanking a teacher is as easy as visiting thankateacherva.com now through May 8 and sending a digital thank-you note. Each digital note will randomly showcase one of the winning designs.
Teachers will receive the notes during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4–8.
Qualifying teachers can use a unique code included in the digital note to enter a drawing for a chance to win a Virginia vacation courtesy of the Lottery and $5,000 in supplies for their school from The Supply Room.
