Members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg participated in the summer community care package event of the Blue Star Mothers, Fredericksburg Chapter. At Fire Station 12 on Sebring Drive, volunteers from the area packed care boxes for deployed service men and women. The event is held twice a year in an effort to provide members of the armed forces with treats and hygiene products that will make their lives better while deployed. The focus of the Blue Star Mothers is to support active-duty service members and veterans in the Fredericksburg area.
Members attending the event included Irene Akers, Barbara Barrett, Buzzy Benton, Madalin Bickel, Linda Cooper, Phyllis Flohr, Helen Fortune, Janet Lahr Lewis, Judy Mitchell, Beverly Rawlings, Nanci Rubin, Marie Thomas, Pam Walrath, Diann Watson and Barbara Williams.
Contact the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg at Box 1005 College Station, Fredericksburg, VA 22402. For information about the Blue Star Mothers organization, email BSMVA4@gmail.com.