Volunteers from Old Dominion Humane Society in Fredericksburg will bring four-legged friends available for adoption to Motors for Mutts at Dominion Raceway, Community Day in Fredericksburg, and the Doggone Pool Party at Loriella Park in Fredericksburg on Sept. 7.
The public is invited to visit the ODHS booth at each of the events, where volunteers will provide information about adopting, fostering and volunteering at the shelter. While there, visitors can meet some of the canines, which range from puppies to adult dogs to seniors.
“Old Dominion works tirelessly to help dogs that are abandoned, stray and at risk of being euthanized in other facilities,” said Michele Storm, spokesperson and volunteer at ODHS. “We’d like to find foster homes and, ultimately, adopt them out to people who will care for and love them. There are also many other ways to help out at Old Dominion, such as brushing, bathing and walking dogs, filling water bowls, cleaning crates, assisting at adoption events, making blankets and healthy dog treats, and donating items like blankets, dog toys, bowls and crates.”
Stop by Motors for Mutts, where ODHS will feature some tail-wagging representatives from the shelter, as well as information about ODHS at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7. Sponsored by Alpha Media and Dominion Raceway, the family event will feature a classic car show, vendors, animal rescues and fun activities. Tickets are $10 each, and children younger than 12 are admitted free.
Meet ODHS pooches at Community Day at the Fredericksburg Farmers Market in Hurkamp Park on Prince Edward Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7. A forum for nonprofit organizations to provide information about their missions and upcoming events, ODHS will be on hand for a meet and greet with some of the dogs available for adoption and fostering, as well as literature about the many ways the public can volunteer.
Check out the sunbathing dogs from ODHS as they get ready to cool off at the Doggone Pool Party at Loriella Park, 10910 Leavells Road, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sept. 7. Sponsored by Spotsylvania Parks & Recreation, the event is $4 for county and $8 for noncounty residents. ODHS volunteers will be available to answer questions about the shelter and provide information.
Formed in 2012, ODHS is located at 3602 Lafayette Blvd. in Fredericksburg. The shelter is open for adoptions on Wednesdays by appointment and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information visit olddominionhumanesociety.org.